Check in to downtown Delray Aloft Hotel

Staff report

The trendy Marriott Bonvoy brand’s Aloft concept has made its way to downtown Delray’s SOFA District.

Located south of Atlantic Avenue at 202 SE Fifth Ave., the hotel features 122 guest rooms and 35 condos for people who want to live in a hotel, literally.

The condominiums are separated from the hotel rooms, but residents and guests share a fitness center and pool.

The pool is a jacuzzi pool with jets, there is a bar area by the pool and there are two suites that open up right to the pool called Splash Suites.

The hotel has a 4,200-square-foot ballroom with 18-foot ceilings for events. The rooms have an industrial feel complete with retro items.

Guests are greeted in the lobby with the WXYZ bar.

“This is a spectacular building,” Mayor Shelly Petrolia said during a ribbon cutting held last month.

The project has been in the works for a while. It came before the city commission for approval in 2015. Samar Hospitality brought the project to Delray.

“It was a long journey, but we made it to the end,” Alan Mindel of Samar said. “For us, this really is a dream come true.”

The hotel features two levels of parking. Overnight parking costs $16 per night. There are no resort fees and no charge for WiFi. The hotel is pet friendly.