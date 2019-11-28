December Calendar 

New Year’s Eve at the Addison

Roaring Twenty-Twenties

Dec. 31

8 p.m.

Ring in the New Year in Golden Age style. Five Star Diamond awarded event venue and historic landmark the Addison will open doors to the public for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party featuring delicious signature catering, an open bar with champagne tower, live entertainment, flapper dancers and an unforgettable countdown.

General Admission tickets are available at $120 and include entry, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, open bar and entertainment.

VIP tickets are available at $200 and include, in addition to general admission benefits, early access at 7:30 PM, access to the VIP room, food displays and butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner, open bar with champagne bottle service and complimentary valet parking.

Tickets are available at http://addisonnye.eventbrite.com

Music at St. Paul’s

Advent Lessons & Carols

Dec. 8

3 p.m.

Music at St. Paul’s will present a service of Advent Lessons & Carols. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s and the Jubilate Youth Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. Paul Cienniwa with guest organist Dr. Kirsten Hellman, the choral repertoire will include Advent anthems by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, John Stainer, Michael Praetorius, Elizabeth Poston, George Elvey, Charles Wood, and David Willcocks. The service will also feature congregational carols for Advent and organ voluntaries.

Delray Beach Playhouse

Feelin’Groovy: The Life and Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel

Dec. 4

2 p.m.

Tickets $25

Simon and Garfunkel quickly became the most popular folk-rock duo of the 1960’s and this unique and memorable program traces the arc of their success. The show includes many of their beloved songs performed amid stimulating commentary on their career as a duo and on their personal lives. Performed by Joan Friedenberg and Bill Bowen, who sing professionally as the PinkSlip Duo.



Fascinating Rhythms: The Songs of George Gershwin

Dec. 9-19

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Thursday (12/12), 7:30 p.m. and Thursday (12/19), 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $35 (adults); $15 (students); $25 (groups)

At 15, he was plugging songs on Tin Pan Alley. By 17 he was writing for Broadway. Then at 21, he wrote a song called “Swanee”… and the rest is history! Today, George Gershwin is revered as one of America’s greatest composers. This show celebrates Gershwin and songs.



Florida’s Funniest Comedians: Ron Feingold and Lindsay Glazer

Dec. 20

8 p.m.

Tickets $20

A touring comedian for 21 years, Ron Feingold entertains with his unique “Comedy A Cappella” show, where he combines stand-up comedy and a cappella music by performing all of the vocals himself…even the drums! It’s a good thing Lindsay Glazer, aka #AlphaBitch, is a defense attorney because she can rep herself after she kills the crowds with her own personal brand of badass, stand-up comedy in the clubs of LA, NYC, Miami, and everywhere else there’s a mic and a stage!



Barbra Streisand: Holiday Memories starring Carla DelVillaggio

Dec. 21

8 p.m.

Tickets $45

Carla DelVillaggio creates the perfect illusion as Streisand. She is an internationally known, multiple-award winning tribute artist, who has entertained across the country from Miami to Las Vegas to New York City. HOLIDAY MEMORIES will feature many of the songs found on Streisand’s two holiday albums, including her singular rendition of “Jingle Bells,” as only Streisand can sing it, along with the beautiful songs of the season. DelVillaggio will perform songs from the extensive Streisand songbook.



WIESENTHAL

Dec. 27

Friday, 2 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 & 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Tickets $40/$45

Written by and starring Tom Dugan, and directed by Jenny Sullivan, WIESENTHAL is the riveting true story of Simon Wiesenthal. Nicknamed the “Jewish James Bond,” he devoted his life to bringing more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice. Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades is honored in this play, which gives equal weight to his wisdom and wit during his long, purposeful life.



New Year’s Eve Party with Jill & Rich Switzer

Dec. 31

Sunday, 2 p.m.; tickets $50 (Regular – includes open bar, cheeses/crackers/fruit and dessert at intermission)

Sunday, 8 p.m.; tickets $125 (VIP – includes Cabaret Room reception with open bar and VIP menu); $75 (Regular – includes lobby reception with open bar, cheeses/crackers/fruit and dessert at intermission)

Musical theatre celebrities, JILL and RICH SWITZER (hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends radio/100.3 FM) will perform A Standard Affair: The Best and Most Enduring Classics from the Great American Songbook. The show will feature chart-topping hit songs including “Summertime,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Come Fly with Me,” and many more.

Levis JCC West Boca Theatre Company

Charlie Cox Runs With Scissors

Dec. 5-22

Presented by West Boca Theatre Company

$30

Carbonell Award-winning playwright, actor and director Michael McKeever stars in this multi-award-winning comedy about a man who, diagnosed with a terminal illness, hits the road desperate to find some meaning in his life. Charlie Cox accidentally stumbles upon the one great love of his life at a broken-down motel in the middle of nowhere. Soon after, fireworks ensue as Love and Death, personified with glorious irreverence, battle for the soul of Charlie Cox. Directed by Carbonell Award winner Stuart Meltzer, Charlie Cox Runs with Scissors, shows how sometimes all it takes is a little death to show us how to live.

Arts Garage

The Dr. Lonnie Smith Trio

Dec. 1

7-8:30 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

Recently named an NEA Jazz Master (the highest award in Jazz), Dr. Lonnie Smith’s freewheeling trio is a relentless tour de force of energy and groove!



Light It Up! Art Exhibit Opening Reception

Dec. 6

6-8 p.m.

Free admission

Join us for Happy Hour and enjoy the art at the opening of the LIGHT IT UP! EXHIBITION featuring local emerging artists Robert Bové and Orit Pines.

Emmet Cohen Trio

Dec. 6

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

Audience members can expect to be treated to a master class in stylistic juxtapositions, including the melding of stride, blues, church, swing, bebop, free, and contemporary styles, resulting in the innovative sound of Jazz’s future.



Beautiful Bobby Blackmon and the B3 Band Band Returns!

Dec. 7

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $30 | Reserved $35 | Premium $40

Beautiful Bobby Blackmon and the B3 Band present a mixture of contemporary urban blues with some added funky southern soul-blues flavor.



DISCO 54 BAND

Dec. 8

7-8:30 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

DISCO 54 is the ULTIMATE Disco Tribute Band. It is a tribute to the 1970s Disco Era featuring world-class performers reincarnating over 200 of the classic disco hits. Featuring the songs of… Donna Summer, the Trammps, Bee Gees, Bonnie Pointer, Earth Wind & Fire, Village People, Tavares, Glorida Gaynor, Taste of Honey, Chic, KC and the Sunshine Band, and many more!



Mod 27

Dec. 12

8-9:30 p.m.

General Admission $15

Mod 27 is Palm Beach County’s longest running comedy improv company featuring an experienced cast performing Chicago-style improv and sketch comedy.



…he wrote THAT?! – The Dennis Lambert Show

Dec. 13

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

…he wrote THAT?! – The Dennis Lambert Show will put a smile on your face as you’re transported back to relive memories from the 70s and 80’s, two of the greatest decades in popular music history.



Carmen Lundy and the Modern Ancestors Tour

Dec. 14

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $40 | Reserved $45 | Premium $50

Carmen Lundy has always felt that the jazz singer by definition is associated with standards from the past century, our Ancestors.



Tail Dragger Blues Band

Dec. 15

7-8:30 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

James Yancy Jones, known as the Tail Dragger, is a long-time disciple of Howlin’ Wolf. In fact, the Wolf gave James the moniker “Tail Dragger” emanating from one of Wolf’s now-classic songs.



Peace of Woodstock

Dec. 20

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

Hello, we are Peace of Woodstock! Peace of Woodstock is a show paying tribute to Woodstock, the famous three day festival of Peace, Music, Love, and Fun that defined an entire generation!



The Jeremiah Johnson Band

Dec. 21

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $30 | Reserved $35 | Premium $40

Though born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, he seasoned his songwriting by spending a decade on the Gulf Coast of Texas, working hard at making a name for himself as an original blues artist.



Libra Sene: Songbirds

Dec. 22

7-8:30 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

“Songbirds” is a tribute to the many divas of Soul, Jazz and Blues. International star Libra brings to life such icons like Bessie Smith, Ma Rainie, Billie Holiday and Ruth Brown. Libra takes us on a musical journey that will leave you breathless!



Tribute to Nat King Cole and Friends Featuring the Dick Lowenthal Big Band with Dana Paul and Lisanne Lyons

Dec. 27

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $45 | Reserved $50 | Premium $55

Dick Lowenthal’s Big Band, with vocalists Dana Paul and Lisanne Lyons, celebrate the music and life of Nat King Cole, and many of the entertainers that appeared on his network television show. Conductor Dick Lowenthal, professional trumpeter, jazz educator and historian, and bandleader.



Yacht Rock

Dec. 28

8-10 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

Yacht Rock pays tribute to the greatest soft rock bands and hit songs of the late 70s/early 80’s. From “Hall & Oates” to “Seals & Crofts” to “America” to “Gerry Raftery,” you will hear songs you love, authentically and passionately reproduced by seven accomplished professional musicians and vocalists.



Gianni Organ Trio “GOT”

Dec. 29

7-8:30 p.m.

General Admission $35 | Reserved $40 | Premium $45

GOT (Gianni Organ Trio), Led by Dr. Gianni Bianchini, will be showcasing the funkiest, bluesiest and most danceable qualities of jazz on the iconic Hammond B3 organ. GOT embodies the B3 tradition and combines classic jazz standards along with the funkiest hits from every generation in this groovy style.

Delray Beach Public Library

Arthur Christmas

Dec. 7

1 p.m.

Put on your best, brightest Christmas sweater (it’s chilly in our auditorium) and don’t miss this super funny, super endearing movie to kick-off the Christmas season. Suitable for all ages; and yes, there will be popcorn. This film is rated PG with a runtime of 98 minutes. Free.



Nosh! Cookies, Cookies, Cookies!

Dec. 10

10 a.m.

Join Chef Michael from Publix Aprons Cooking School for a delicious cooking demo of cookies. Recipes provided. Free.

Pajama Dance Party

Dec. 10

6 p.m.

Celebrate the winter holidays in your pajamas! Festive and fun movement with hands on instrument play and fun surprises. Party ends with milk and cookies! Ages 0-6.



Create a Gingerbread House

Dec. 11

3:30 p.m.

We supply the edible walls, ceilings and trim. The children supply the imagination! A deliciously fun program! Children ages 4 and up.



Happy Birthday, Ludwig!

Dec. 17

1 p.m.

Join the worldwide celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday as we kick-off our Beethoven Festival with birthday cake and great music. Birthday cake (while it lasts) will be served, followed by a special concert featuring the award-winning classical pianist, Sheng-Yuan Kuan, from Lynn University Conservatory of Music. Free.



Hanukkah Party and Stories

Dec. 17

3:30 p.m.

Cantor Sarah Freudenberger returns for her 4th Hanukkah celebration at the library, bringing along her guitar, Hanukkah songs, stories and special treats! Family Fun! Children of all ages.

Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music

6th Annual Lynn Chamber Music Competition Final Round

Dec. 5

7:30 p.m.

Lynn’s chamber music program has gained national recognition through its partnership with the Lyric Chamber Society of New York, which presents the winning group of Lynn’s annual Chamber Music Competition in a New York debut recital at the Kosciuszko Foundation.

Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center/Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

National League of American Pen Women

Writer’s Mini Retreat

Dec. 13

Noon-3 p.m.

Delray Beach Library

Join Alexandra Goodwin, Carol White, Meryl Davids Landau, and Mimi Paris for a novel writing workshop followed by a Q&A. Topics will include research, plotting, characters, dialogue, setting and the creative process.

Call 561-266-0196 to preregister. $10.00 fee

Boca Pen Women Luncheon and Speaker

Dec. 19

Noon

Delray Beach Golf Club

Join the Boca Raton Branch National League of American Pen Women for a luncheon and speaker program, featuring Marisa Marulli, an explorer photographer and journalist who travels the world capturing spectacular scenes with her camera.