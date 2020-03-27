Delivery Dudes launches Dudes Bodega to help people in need of household goods

Staff report

Delray Beach-based Delivery Dudes is offering a new service to help folks in need of supplies.

In addition to delivering you food from your favorite restaurant, the delivery service launched Dudes Bodega, a pick-up and delivery service of household goods to people who need groceries, prescriptions and other supplies but don’t want to, or shouldn’t, leave their homes.

Available now in East Delray with a goal of adding locations throughout the county in the coming days and weeks, Dudes Bodega offers pick-up and delivery of goods for a flat fee of $5.

“We want to do anything we can to help the community during this crazy, unpredictable time,” said Jayson Koss, founder of Delivery Dudes.

Delivery Dudes has also launched no-contact deliveries to increase safety for all customers and restaurants.

Delivery Dudes has driver hubs that all drivers must report to every day at the start of their shift. To increase safety, they have secured a healthcare professional to train team members on how to conduct health and temperature checks before every shift at all of their driver hubs.