Delray Beach Fire Department earns first accreditation with Commission on Fire Accreditation International

For the first time, Delray Beach Fire Rescue has achieved accreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).

The department was officially awarded this prestigious status at the Center for Public Safety Excellence conference in Orlando. Delray Fire Rescue met the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

DBFR is one of more than 250 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc.