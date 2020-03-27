Delray Beach Fire Rescue chief resigns

Two-time interim city manager and fire chief Neal de Jesus resigned last month.

His March 10 resignation was effective immediately.

“I feel my time has come to move on and focus more on my family,” he said in a resignation letter. “With over 38 years in the fire and public safety service, I have committed everything I have each and every day to make the fire service better than I found it. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead this City and more importantly the brave women and men who I consider family. Please accept this as my grateful yet humble letter of resignation effective immediately.”

City manager George Gretsas named assistant fire chief Keith Tomey as acting fire chief and bumped his salary up 10 percent while he fills the role, according to a city memo.

A six-page general release from employment states the city will pay de Jesus for 180 days at his current pay rate and cover his health insurance through June.