Delray Beach Fire Rescue chief resigns 

By: Marisa Herman

Associate Editor

Two-time interim city manager and fire chief Neal de Jesus resigned on March 10.

City manager George Gretsas named assistant fire chief Keith Tomey as acting fire chief and bumped his salary up 10 percent while he fills the role, according to a city memo.

A six-page general release from employment states the city will pay him for 180 days at his current pay rate and cover his health insurance through June.

Chief de Jesus has served the Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services for over 35 years. He began his career as a Firefighter in Sarasota County at the age of 18 before moving on to Coral Gables where he became a State Certified Paramedic, Fire Inspector and Fire Service Instructor.

Throughout the years Neal continued his training and education attending Miami Dade College, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Maryland Staff and Command and the National Fire Academy where he graduated from the Executive Fire Officer Program (EFO) in 1999.

He served as a Firefighter Paramedic, Driver Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Commander, Division Chief, Assistant Chief and Deputy Fire Chief before retiring as Fire Chief. He also served as a SWAT Paramedic, member of the Department’s Special Response Team. After retiring from Coral Gables, he spent the next several years serving as a City Commissioner and as President of The Diversified Group Consulting before returning to the Fire Service as Fire Chief and Executive Director of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and Emergency Services until retiring again in January 2013.

In March 2016, he returned to the Fire Service as the Fire Chief for the City of Delray Beach Fire Rescue. In December 2016 he was appointed Interim City Manager and returned to Fire Chief in November of 2017 where he served again until March 1, 2019 when he was appointed Interim City Manager.

He returned to his department after the city hired Gretsas.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.