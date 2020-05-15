Delray Beach Housing Authority to sanitize properties

The Delray Beach Housing Authority/Delray Housing Group (DBHA/DHG) announced it will sanitize all the properties the entities manage or own.

With 1,100 tenants and more than 600 property management tenants, the DBHA/DHG has purchased sanitizing equipment that will treat 23,000-square-feet at a time.

“Reopening America requires all of us to move forward together using recommended best practices and maintaining safe daily habits in order to reduce our risk of exposure to COVID-19,” president and CEO of the DBHA Shirley Erazo said. “We have made approximately more than 100 individual phone calls, and have personally spoken to 200 of our most vulnerable residents to confirm first-hand that they understand the precautions regarding COVID-19 and to identify whether they have any special needs at this time.”