Delray Fire Chief named next president of Florida Fire Chiefs Association

Staff report

Delray Beach Fire Chief Neal de Jesus has been elected to serve as the Florida Fire Chiefs Association’s next president.

He will begin his term in August when he is sworn in at the FFCA Executive Development conference in Panama City Beach.

The chief has served in the capacity of the FFCA’s Southeast Region Director, 2nd vice president and 1st vice president.

“After nearly 38 years of active involvement in the fire service, this is definitely one of the high points of my career,” de Jesus said. “It is a true honor and privilege to be blessed with the opportunity to lead such a prestigious and respected association. My involvement in the FFCA brings invaluable experience and access to resources that will transcend beneficially to the city of Delray Beach, Delray Beach Fire Rescue and those we serve. I look forward to working with the board of directors, staff and our partners as we continue to lead our members and the Florida fire service forward.”

The FFCA exists to advance the profession of fire and emergency services through proactive leadership, education and advocacy.

A board of directors composed of six regional directors and a five-member executive committee governs the association. Headquartered in Tallahassee, the FFCA has a staff of five people, as well as two contracted lobbyists, and represents more than 5,200 members. For more information, visit www.ffca.org