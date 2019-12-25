Delray Merrill Lynch employees raise $106,100 at 2nd Annual ‘Swing for A Cause’ for Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Staff report

Professional baseball players hit the links at the Seagate Golf & Country Club to help raise money for the Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

The two-day golf event “Swing for A Cause” raised $106,100 to support ACCF programs.

Players J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox, Danny Valencia of Team Israel, Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, Mallex Smith of the Seattle Mariners, Marcus Stroman of the New York Mets, Michael Brantley of the New York Mets, Travis Demeritte of the Detroit Tigers, as well as former NBA All-Star Richard ‘Rip’ Hamilton of the Detroit Pistons were paired with golfers who sponsored the event.

The event was Emceed by Jason Pugh of ESPN 106.3 FM and hosted by Merrill Lynch in Delray Beach.

Proceeds from the event benefited Achievement Centers for Children & Families and in the development of its Nature Playscapes Program. Since 1969, ACCF has provided critical early learning for children by supporting their physical, socio-emotional and cognitive development. Funding from this event will help revitalize our existing, antiquated outdoor playground into a Nature Playscape in which 125 preschoolers and their families can learn about the connection between nature and healthy living and environmental stewardship in a safe greenspace.

“We are very excited and grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary of this event,” Achievement Centers CEO Stephanie Seibel said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to build our new play space. The children had input into designing the space by sharing their favorite outdoor activities.”