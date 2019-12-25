Delray saves residents $450k on flood insurance premiums

Staff report

Throughout 2019, city staff worked to meet the challenging standards set by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

The work paid off because the city achieved 90 percent accuracy and was awarded a Community Rating System (CRS) score of 7 from the State of Florida Floodplain Management Division. The result is an additional five percent reduction in the cost of flood insurance premiums for all city residents, a savings of roughly $450,000 city-wide.

Last month, the city underwent a 5-year audit from Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) which could result in further savings for residents.

During the audit, FEMA will review all of the steps the City has undertaken to ensure the flood safety of residents. This includes looking at private and commercial development permits for best practices in floodplain management, as well as City Stormwater Master Plan development and implementation of new Capital Improvement Projects to increase community resilience to flooding; as well as maintenance and operations of existing stormwater management systems and community education.