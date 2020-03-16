Delray takes additional steps to combat COVID-19

Staff report
Today, the City of Delray Beach took additional measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Per CDC recommendations, the City is prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people on any City-owned property.
In order to reduce the spread of the virus, the City is reducing bar and restaurant occupancy by 50 percent during all hours of operation and designating a bar and restaurant closing time of 10 p.m., effective March 17.
Restaurant delivery and take-out service will be exempt from the regulation.
Effective March 17th, the following city properties will be closed, until further notice:
Delray Beach Public Library
All City of Delray Beach Museums
Pompey Park Community Center
505 Teen Center
Delray Beach Community Center
Veterans Park Community Center and Hobbit Skate Park
Catherine Strong Community Center
The following City meetings have been postponed, until further notice:
Special Magistrate Hearings
Code Enforcement Boards
Board of Adjustment Hearings
City Advisory Board Meetings
City Committee Meetings
Remaining open:
City Hall
Beach
All outdoor playgrounds and parks
Residents and vendors are encouraged to use the city’s online services at delraybeachfl.gov and avoid coming to city hall in person.