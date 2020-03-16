Delray takes additional steps to combat COVID-19

Staff report

Today, the City of Delray Beach took additional measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Per CDC recommendations, the City is prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people on any City-owned property.

In order to reduce the spread of the virus, the City is reducing bar and restaurant occupancy by 50 percent during all hours of operation and designating a bar and restaurant closing time of 10 p.m., effective March 17.

Restaurant delivery and take-out service will be exempt from the regulation.