Delray’s Socially Distanced Supper Club rallies community to support local restaurants

By: Marisa Herman

Associate Editor

With no place to go out to eat, two Delray residents are coordinating curated menus with local restaurants to bring your favorite meals to your home dining room table during the coronavirus outbreak.

John Brewer and Iain Paterson are the social media minds behind the Socially Distanced Supper Club, a Facebook group with over 4,700 members and growing.

Paterson he got the idea to start the group after noticing Brewer was posting on social media where he was picking up food from.

“I called him and he was at Beer Trade picking up my favorite wings and brews, and I said, ‘I think we can do something.’”

Brewer got online and created the Facebook page and it was “off to the races,” they said.

They started the group as a way to help support restaurants after they were ordered to close other than take out and delivery.

The concept is like a catering order. A restaurant will sign up for a date with a menu that is promoted on the page and then people can call in their orders. Then, there is a dedicated time to pick up the meal.

It allows restaurants time to prepare and know exactly how many covers they have for the night. They can bring in enough cooks and staff to fulfill the orders. They can also create special menus and pricing options to help diners who may be feeling the financial crunch.

The first dinner was J&J Seafood Bar & Grill. They sold 68 dinners on the first night. Since then, they have an influx of restaurants interested in participating. Some are asking to sign up for another night.

Other meals offered so far: 3rd and 3rd, Park Tavern, Tim Finnegan’s, Caffe Luna Rosa, Flybird, Rose’s Daughter, Papa’s Tapas and Marianne Gourmet.

They have dinner options nightly and even added some brunch and lunch menus. All offerings can be found on the Facebook page, The Socially Distanced Supper Club.