Explore South Florida holiday events this season

The Holiday Season is in full effect! There are so many tree lightings, parades, and more happening in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area.

Get the scoop on a few South Florida Holiday Events that will have your kids saying, “I had no idea.” I didn’t forget about our local fun, either.



Visit the SANDI TREE – HOLIDAY IN PARADISE in West Palm Beach

Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m

This month-long celebration will include nightly synchronized light shows and tons of free events for the entire family including additional sand sculptures, Glow FORE It mini golf, Sandi’s Surf Shack, SnowieVille and much more! The Sandi Tree is located at 401 Clematis Street.

Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Led by Santa Claus, his elves, and entertainers, The Worth Avenue Association and Palm Beach Mayor, Gail Coniglio, welcome the holiday season with an annual parade that concludes with the signature, spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Event, signifying the unofficial start of Palm Beach’s magical shopping season. The parade begins at 6 p.m., with the flip of the switch that lights the magnificent 40-foot tree happening at 6:29 p.m.



MOVIE NIGHT “ELF” AT MANATEE LAGOON

Dec. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.

Manatee Lagoon invites you to join us for an outdoor movie night under the stars featuring the movie “Elf”. Food and beverages will be for sale for the duration of the event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early for the best seats. The movie will begin at sunset. Please note, this event will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Manatee Lagoon is located at 6000 N. Flagler Drive.



BOCA RATON HOLIDAY STREET PARADE

Dec. 11, 7:30-9 p.m.

The City of Boca Raton’s 49th Holiday Street Parade welcomes more than 70 floats and groups to entertain viewers as they bring dance, lights and song to Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

Parade route begins at Federal Hwy & SE 5th Street, traveling north to Mizner Park Amphitheater.



BOCA RATON HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE

Dec. 15, 6:30- 8 p.m.

The 43rd Annual Boca Raton Holiday Boat Parade is the perfect way to experience the Holiday season! Enjoy the parade, food, and drinks from Red Reef Park (west), the Wildflower Property, or Silver Palm Park viewing areas. Intracoastal Waterway starting at the C-15 canal (Boca Raton-Delray Beach city limits) traveling south to Hillsboro Bridge.



100 FOOT CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IN DELRAY BEACH

Dec. 5, 5-9 p.m.

The 100-foot Christmas tree is open every day from the Tree Lighting on Dec. 5- Jan. 1 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visitors can walk through the 100-foot Tree.