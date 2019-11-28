Food Hall headed to downtown Delray Beach

Staff report

Foodies will soon be able to sample items from 35 different food stalls in the Delray Beach Market.

Developers Menin Development and the construction team officially broke ground on the new food hall project on Nov. 14.

Slated to open spring 2021, the four-story, 150,000-square-foot building is located at 33 SE 3rd Ave. It will also feature a 220 car, four-level parking garage and multiple outdoor spaces at ground and mezzanine levels.

“Downtown Delray certainly offers no shortage of dining experiences, but Delray Beach Market brings a culinary diversity on a large scale at one central hub,” Menin CEO Craig Menin said. “It gives the community a gathering spot to connect, exchange ideas and break bread. With the incredible food concepts coming to Delray Beach Market, we’re really upping the ante in terms of the dining scene in South Florida.”

The building was designed by Principal Architect Jose Andrew Gonzalez of Miami’s Gonzalez Architects. It will be LEED certified silver when completed.

“The design of the market was envisioned as a fun, urban market building unique to Delray and South Florida, created to engage with pedestrians as they walked by with a high degree of transparency, inviting the visitor to explore what is going on in the building,” Gonzalez said. “The above is done while at the same time achieving a light and pleasant façade to the neighborhood. This transparency appears even more evident at night where the interior acts as a lit invitation for the market tenants.”

The project did not request any deviations from the city’s building rules.

“We think it’s going to be special,” Menin said during the ground breaking ceremony. “It’s going to be a great building. We are really excited.”

Mayor Shelly Petrolia said the project is filling a gap that the city is missing. She said the Delray Beach Market will become a place for people to gather like traditional markets and bazaars have done for decades.

“This project is really exciting for so many reasons,” she said.

Project officials estimate the Delray Beach Market will create more than 250 permanent and 280 construction jobs.