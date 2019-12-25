Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film in Delray Beach

Staff report

An episode of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible will be filming in Delray Beach this month.

The show, which travels to struggling restaurants around the country to help owners turn it around with a new menu and restaurant renovation, will head to Taverna Trela in Delray Beach on Jan. 7-8.

The show is hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, who’s challenge is to turn the restaurant around in two days with only $10,000 and the help of the community.

The show is looking for locals to join the renovation team as design and construction volunteers on the show.

Volunteers may be any licensed or certified individuals in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating, etc. Workers volunteer their time and skill set. Shifts are: noon to 7 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Jan. 7 or 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, sign an appearance release and wear clothes with no logos and work boots. Meals will be provided.

If interested, email volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com with your preferred day(s), full name, email address, cell number and skill set/related profession. Please use the following subject line: 1612 DELRAY VOLUNTEER

Confirmation emails will be sent the day before each day you intend on volunteering.

The public is invited to try the new concept at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8. If you are interested in making a reservation at Taverna Trela for thee grand re-opening, please email the Restaurant: Impossible production @ volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. Please use the following in your subject line: 1612 DELRAY RESERVATIONS.

Please include your contact information (full name, email address, cell number) your party size (number of people at your table) and the names of the people in your party.

If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner.