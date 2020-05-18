Hospitals Resume Elective Surgeries

Submitted by: Tenet Hospitals

Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center, along with the other Tenet hospitals in Palm Beach, are prepared, and have resumed elective care. This has been a challenging time for our community. Many patients have postponed medical care, or are in need of treatment for new symptoms. Our health system is ready to safely provide this care to our community again.

Our hospitals are committed to the universal protection and safety of our patients, physicians and staff. We have rigorous infection prevention protocols in place, and they are working. We have well-trained and experienced staff. We have clear pathways to care for COVID-19 patients separately from those with other illnesses. We have also invested in rapid testing capabilities and personal protective equipment.

We understand that you may be concerned about COVID-19 when coming to the hospital. Rest assured, our staff is taking every precaution to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some of the things we are doing to ensure our patient’s safety:

Evaluating patients and staff when entering the hospital

Increasing precautions for infection prevention

Pre-screening patients with scheduled care multiple times as well as day of the care

Providing access to testing with quick turnaround for patients that meet COVID-19 testing criteria

Training staff with timely safety measures

Wearing masks and other protective gear to prevent contact and spread of germs

In addition, please do not delay care if you or a loved one have symptoms that are best evaluated in an emergency room, which may include:

Broken bones and dislocated joints

Chest pains

Concussion/fainting

Confusion/change in mental state

Facial lacerations

Fever with a rash

Head or eye injury

Seizures

Serious burns

Severe cuts that may require stitches

Severe non-COVID-19 cold or flu symptoms

Shortness of breath

Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy

Thank you for your support and understanding. Our teams are ready to safely care for patients in need of elective as well as medically necessary and emergent care during this difficult time. Our leadership teams are focused each and every day on providing our patients and visitors with an exceptional experience. We’re proud to be your hospitals of choice. For more information, go to our websites at www.delraymedicalctr.com and www.westbocamedctr.com.