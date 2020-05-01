Kaló hemp-infused seltzer expands to Delray Beach

Kaló, a hemp-infused seltzer, is handcrafted to help you feel good.

The Kaló family has been growing fresh produce for more than 50 years. They saw the power of hemp as a way to help others feel better and went to work to create a process to harvest all the benefits from the plant and add it to a great-tasting seltzer.

Kaló, “stress-less” drink-maker, is expanding to South Florida starting with Delray Beach.

To let everyone know how happy they are to be here, they donated a few hundred cans to be paired with free lunches for essential workers.

Kaló has also partnered with local restaurants to help promote takeout business, starting tonight with Tin Roof, where every order will include a free can. In addition, orders will include a Tin Roof promo code for free shipping and 15% off of orders placed on Kaló’s site www.drinkKaló.com.

“We’re new to Delray Beach, but it was easy to find people and businesses here that are aligned with our culture of giving back,” Kaló founder Kenneth Voorhees III said. “We’re very excited to partner with the awesome people at Tin Roof to start and will announce other partnerships soon enough.”