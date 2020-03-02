Launch Potato promotes Rich Fatigate to Vice President, Sales

Staff report

Delray-based Launch Potato, a leading connector of advertisers and customers through digital brands and technologies, announced Rich Fatigate has been promoted from Senior Director, Sales to Vice President, Sales.

“We could not be more thrilled to have an incredible team that has flourished together as a unified company. As Launch Potato grows it is important to empower our staff to lead the direction of our future,” said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato. “Rich has spearheaded our most expansive growth period since joining the team last June and I am confident he will push us to new boundaries in this new role.”

As Vice President, Fatigate will assist in executing the company’s overall vision and release of Launch Potato’s newest technology platform that focuses on helping clients meet their customer acquisition needs.

He joined Launch Potato in June 2019 to build the company’s sales organization into a high-performing unit aligned under a single goal. This included leading and ensuring the client’s needs are met to the highest standard of excellence. He quickly showed his expertise in sales growth strategy and overall leadership.