Models to strut the runway during 7th annual Delray Beach Fashion Week

Staff report

While South Florida prepares to host Superbowl, downtown Delray Beach is gearing up to showcase the latest fashion trends during the 7th annual Delray Beach Fashion Week.

Fashion shows and events return Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

“The Delray Beach Fashion Week annual event dates have been adjusted to coincide with the big game week in Palm Beach County,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director, DDA. “The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the downtown merchants, are proud to produce this award-winning event for the seventh year and be a part of the excitement surrounding this ‘super’ football event taking place in South Florida. We look forward to sharing with our residents and visitors the fashion, beauty and fun that are found right here in downtown Delray Beach.”

In addition to the downtown merchants, local fashion designer participants include: Amanda Perna – House of Perna and Neon Bohemians; Glavidia Alexis – Glavidia: by Glavidia Alexis and Glavidia Hair Studios; William DeBilzan – The DeBilzan Gallery; and Lizzie Lambert – Haystacks.

Event highlights:

Fashion Bowl “54”-Kickoff Runway Show & Studio 54 Dance Party

Jan. 29

Location: Atlantic Avenue in front of The Colony Hotel

Tickets: $35 per seat for runway show reserved seating benefits the Achievement Centers for Children and Families. FREE to stand and watch.

6-10 p.m. Ticketed runway seating, Downtown Merchant Tent, Special VIP Area

8 p.m. Show: Live runway show with more than 80 models featuring the best of the best fashion for the upcoming season from downtown retailers with hair and makeup by local salons.

Art & Couture All-Stars – Designer Fashion Show & Art Experience

Jan. 30

Tickets: $50 per person benefits Old School Square.

Location: Cornell Art Museum

7-10 p.m Welcome cocktail, exclusive Designer Fashion Show & “Art Couture: The Intersection of Art and Fashion” exhibition by the Cornell Art Museum Art Reception + Meet the Designer Event.

Half-time & High Heels – Resort Wear Luncheon Show

Jan. 31

Location: CHE!!! Restaurant

Tickets: $50 per person including lunch and the fashion show benefits the Achievement Centers for Children and Families

11:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Luncheon, resort wear fashion show with over 70 looks, silent auction

Recommended attire: Resort Wear

Old School Square Super Pep Rally – Swim & Active Wear Show with Free Concert & Tailgate Games

Jan. 31

Old School Square Park and Pavilion

Tickets: FREE

6-10:30 p.m.: This event is organized in conjunction with Old School Square’s Super Bowl Entertainment event. A chance for local businesses to get out and mingle with residents and visitors and showcase Delray Beach as a sports destination. Opening at 6 p.m. with marching bands, cheerleaders, the National Anthem, Meet and greet with NFL Alumni and Local Football legends. 7:30PM the concert will begin; enjoy this tailgate like atmosphere with food and beverage, cornhole games, football toss, ring toss, bocce, and more! Visit the Delray Beach Fashion Week Experience booth to meet the models, get your Fashion Week bag and opportunity to shop the runway. Don’t miss the Swim & Active Wear show at 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Shop the Runway Blitz – Boutique Shopping Event

Feb. 1

Tickets: $25 per person benefits the Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

10 a.m.- 3 p.m: A fun, unique way to shop the participating retailers within downtown Delray Beach – Shop the Runway is back by popular demand! Attendees will enjoy a welcome reception, Fashion Week swag bag (with coupons to shoppable stores), shuttle transportation to participating retail stores, raffle prize opportunities at the post-event reception at L’ACQUA Ristorante Italiano.

Celebrate the Big Game 2020 – Brunching, Shopping & Community Watch Party

Feb. 2

Location: Old School Square Park

Tickets: FREE

5:30-10 p.m. Semi-truck Big Screen set-up at Old School Square Park for a screening of the Super Bowl game. BYOChair, food and drink available for purchase.

The SUPER Fashion Pass is $175 and includes a reserved VIP seat to all runway shows, admission to the Half-Time & High Heels Luncheon and Downtown Shop The Runway Shopping Blitz. A VIP Lanyard & tag, VIP Receptions at the Opening Show, a “fast track” line at the Old School Pep Rally NFL Alumni meet-and-greet, and a special edition of the 2020 Fashion Week VIP SWAG bag by designer Amanda Perna.

Runway show reserved seat tickets and other event tickets range from $25-$50. All proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families and Old School Square. Visit www.DelrayFashionWeek.com for more information.