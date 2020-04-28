Ocean Delray sells $7.6 million condo

Developers National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) and U.S. Construction have announced the sale of a $7.6 million residence at Ocean Delray.

The oceanfront residential development sold the unit for more than $2,000 per square foot. The sale went under contract this month. Developers say it is a record condo sale for the area. Most luxury condos sell at about $1,500 per square foot or below. All units at Ocean Delray have sold for higher, with the recent sale being the largest yet.

The residence, named the Van Gogh, is 3,721 square feet of indoor living space with an additional 682 square feet of covered terraces that offer prime oceanfront views. It has three bedrooms plus a den and five and half bathrooms plus a private three-car, air-conditioned garage.

“We are garnering a higher price per square foot than any other luxury condominium building because our product is unlike any other luxury condo building,” said John Farina, President and CEO of U.S. Construction which is co-developing Ocean Delray with NRIA. “Our goal was always to set a new standard of living, unmatched anywhere in South Florida, with state-of the-art design and construction, and that’s exactly what we are doing. We are thrilled that so many people are recognizing how extraordinary Ocean Delray is.”

IMI Worldwide Properties, the exclusive sales and marketing representative for Ocean Delray, has already sold 45 percent of the project, totaling $53 million.

Construction is currently underway, and the development team is on track to deliver in Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

Located at 1901 South Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Delray will be the first ever ultra-luxury, oceanfront residential development in Delray Beach. Designed by famed South Florida architect Randall Stofft, the development is located on 200 feet of private ocean frontage with some of the widest seagrass dune lines in South Florida. Each of the 19 units were uniquely designed to feel more like single-family homes—ranging from 3,373 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet of air-conditioned living space. The 3-bedroom plus den to 5-bedroom residences, complete with 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, also offer expansive oceanfront terraces that add from 682 to over 2,600 square feet of additional living area with glass panel balcony railings that will create a seamless transition to the beachfront beyond.

Additionally, for added privacy and comfort, the development has nine elevators serving the 19 units—each opening directly into the residence–with four of those elevators being completely independent and private. Each residence also has a private air-conditioned two or three car garage with electric car charging stations that also include room for golf carts.

Amenities include a beachfront experience, fitness experience and pool lounge suite. White glove service will be provided by the five-star trained concierge partners who are members of Les Clefs d’ Or, an international, rigorous and highly-respected concierge training program. They will be available to residents 24 hours a day.

Currently, reservations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, interested buyers can contact (800) 793-9783.