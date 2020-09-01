Orthopaedic and sports injuries on the rise due to Covid and how to treat them

By: David DiPino

Contributing Writer

During the first few months of the COVID-19 Pandemic, orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. Michael Kindya began to notice an increase in minor sports injuries.

“I have personally seen a rise in injuries from biking, as more people have turned to riding their bicycles, either with their children or for exercise. There’s also been an increase in ankle injuries, including fractures and sprains, as more people have been running and walking for exercise and spending more time outside playing with their kids or keeping busy with other activities. Wrist, elbow and repetitive injuries have also been on the rise,” Dr. Kindya said.

Projects around the house and “honey-do” list projects have also become a source of injury.

“People have been doing a little bit more home improvement resulting in more shoulder injuries. One concern people should have is if a shoulder injury begins to cause them to carry their shoulder in a different way in order to decrease the shoulder pain they are experiencing, it can start to recruit other muscles in a very unhealthy way. When people change their shoulder motion to overcompensate for an injury, pain can increase and they may start to use other muscles to move the shoulder which can result in chronic injuries and sometimes in neck pain,” said Dr. Kindya.

At his offices with Tenet Florida Physician Services in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Kindya specializes in sports injuries, arthritis and fracture care, tendon and ligament injuries, cartilage restoration, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, and shoulder arthroplasty. While minor sports injuries were more prevalent during the height of quarantine, Dr. Kindya is now seeing more severe injuries, prevalent in muscles, joints, ligaments, bones and soft tissues.

“The most common tendon injuries I see are generally rotator cuff tears of the shoulder. I frequently see rotator cuff tears in people as they begin to age and develop some wear and tear on their shoulder. These types of injuries are also very common after some types of accidents,” said Dr. Kindya.

Other recurrent injury cases Dr. Kindya provides care for include bicep and tricep tears due to weight-lifting accidents, Achilles tendon rupture, quadriceps tendon tears and patellar tendon tears, an injury surrounding the kneecap which is common in falls and accidents. In addition, Dr. Kindya provides treatment for knee arthritis and meniscal tears, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and other knee injuries.

“If an injury is severe in nature it should be evaluated quickly whether it’s in an emergency department, urgent care center or an orthopedic surgeon’s office,” said Dr. Kindya.

At Dr. Kindya’s offices, he and his staff have enacted a series of best practice protocols in order to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus beginning before a patient enters the office throughout the course of their visit. The office is cleaned with disinfectant several times a day and masks are mandatory for everyone to decrease the risk for the spread of the virus. Waiting room chairs have been placed in a socially distanced manner. Staff requests that either just the patient or the patient and a guardian be present in an exam room in order to ensure social distancing as well. The office has doubled the amount of hand sanitizer stations throughout the office to allow patients and practitioners easy access to these products. Temperature checks are performed on every patient who enters the office. Telehealth is being offered for follow-up appointments and additionally, to discuss the results of tests, such as MRI’s.

“We’re going through a COVID checklist with every patient in order to assess risk and doing everything we can to make our office environment the safest it can be for our patients,” said Dr. Kindya.

Dr. Michael Kindya’s Tenet Florida Physician Services office is located at 9970 Central Park Blvd, North, Suite 400-A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 and can be reached at: 561-430-4610. Dr. Kindya is on-staff at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton as well as Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore in Fort Lauderdale. He has an additional office in Broward County at: 2307 W. Broward Blvd., Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. For more information visit: www.DrMichaelKindya.com