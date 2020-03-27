Restaurants step up to help feed homebound seniors

Staff report

Downtown restaurants are stepping up to help homebound seniors eat during the coronavirus.

PRIME Delray restaurant donated 100 meals and several other downtown restaurants will follow suit.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority initiated and coordinated this effort after a program held at Pompey Park was shut down due to city closures.

Seniors typically visit Pompey Park and Veterans Park Monday through Friday as a senior activity for a complimentary lunch and socialization time. But since many are now homebound due to the virus, local downtown restaurants have stepped in to help.

Freebee cart service will provide the transportation for the meals and the City of Delray Beach Parks and Recreation department will assist with the delivery.