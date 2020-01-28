Reserve your seat at the table: 12th annual Savor the Avenue tickets on sale

Don’t miss your chance to dine at a dining room table that spans 1,300 feet across five downtown Delray blocks.

Reservations for the Downtown Development Authority’s 12th annual Savor the Avenue culinary event are on sale Feb. 1.

Join hundreds of guests at the large, outdoor dining room table for a 4-course dinner from one of 15 downtown restaurants on March 23 at 5 p.m.

The table stretches from Swinton Avenue east to Fifth Avenue (U.S. 1).

This year’s participating restaurants are: 50 Ocean, Cabana El Rey, Caffe Luna Rosa, Che!!!, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Death or Glory, Elisabetta’s, Lemongrass, Rack’s Fish House & Oyster Bar and Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, L’ACQUA, Lion Fish, Rocco’s Tacos, Rose’s Daughter and Vic & Angelo’s. Each 4-course dinner is paired with select libations. The menus can be viewed at www.DowntownDelrayBeach.com/SavortheAvenue

Reservations are made with the restaurants directly, and seating is limited. Prices are set by each restaurant and vary.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Community Greening, an urban forestry non-profit based in Delray Beach, that works with local residents and organizations to improve the environment and the community by planting trees and transforming urban green spaces.

The event is not all about the food, but the overall ambience as well. For the 8th year, Savor the Avenue restaurant participants will be competing for the “Best in Show” table. From elegant to eclectic, a theme is staged through the table settings to showcase a special style or cuisine. A judging panel will score the tables to award three top prizes for best table décor. There is also a People’s Choice Award and attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite tablescape by uploading a picture of it to Facebook or Instagram, using #SavorPeoplesChoice and checking in or tagging the restaurant name.

Delray awarded excellence in finance reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded Delray Beach’s Finance Department the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government agency.

“We hope that your example will encourage other government officials in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting,” Director of GFOA’s Technical Services Center, Michele Mark Levine said.

The GFOA was founded in 1906 and represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to produce transparent financial reports.

Local TV Personalities Suzanne Boyd, Eric Roby return to CBS12 with talk show

Rise+Live with Roby and Suze Airs Fridays at 9:30 AM

The familiar faces of Eric Roby and Suzanne Boyd are airing on CBS12 one again.

The veteran newscasters returned to the network last month, but not as anchors. Rather, their talk show Rise+Live with Roby and Suze airs at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays on CBS12 and on its sister station CW34.

The duo spent nearly two decades as an anchor team and left to produce their own 30 minute show.

The morning talk show focuses on what makes South Florida a great place to live, work and vacation. For the past six months, the talk show has been seen live on social media and on its website, www.riseand.live.

With the catchphrase, “Making Mornings Fun Again”, Rise+Live with Robyand Suze includes a live studio audience, DJ and open bar that features local bartenders and restaurants.

“We are thrilled to be back on CBS12,” Boyd said. “Our goal was always to have Rise+Live distributed by a TV station, but to have it happen this quickly is a bit of a surprise.”

The show will continue to broadcast live from its home studio located inside the Heart of Delray Gallery in Delray Beach. It will also go live from different locations hosting special events.

The duo said the show will still have the same feel and similar segments.

“Our success with an online audience has been tremendous and beat our expectations,” Roby said. “We will continue to broadcast on our digital channels, but expanding to a traditional TV platform will help us grow even faster.”

It is a homecoming for the team that is sentimental.

“It takes an entire team of professionals to make this show work,” Boyd said. “Many of them are friends we met over the years while working at CBS12. To be able to produce and host a show that will air on the station where it all started makes this even sweeter.”

Delray Beach celebrates Black History Month

This month is Black History Month and the city, KOP Mentoring Network, Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, The Delray Beach Historical Society, and the School District of Palm Beach County are working together to put on events honoring the life of the Harriet Tubman.

Known as “Moses of her people,” Harriet Tubman was enslaved, escaped, and helped others gain their freedom as a “conductor” of the Underground Railroad. Tubman also served as a scout, spy, guerrilla soldier, and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War. She is considered the first African-American woman to serve in the military.

Feb. 3

Fifth-grade classes in Delray Beach will receive a copy of the featured book “Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom,” a Caldecott Honor Book, and a Coretta Scott King Medal and Honor recipient. Author Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrator Kadir Nelson bring to life Harriet’s journey with lyrical text and powerful, expressive illustrations.

Feb. 15

10 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall

A special reading of “Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom,” for children and families, by local storyteller, Margaret Newton. In partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, St. Mathew’s Episcopal Church, Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and The Delray Beach Historical Society. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 188 S. Swinton Ave. Free RSVP required. 561.274.9578.

Feb. 22

2 p.m.

Plumosa School of the Arts

“The Escape! The underground Railroad,” a stage production presented by Miami’s Dedications Dance Company. Uniting dance music and dramatic interpretation, this lively performance tells the story of Harriett Tubman and her efforts to liberate hundreds of people from slavery. Plumosa School of the Arts Auditorium. $10. 561-665-0151

Feb. 29

9 a.m.-noon

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum

Gather on the lawn at Spady Cultural Heritage Museum for an outdoor, instructional Freedom Painting session with Dominick Rizzatti. Express your hero within based on the Harriett Tubman story. Suggested donation $20. RSVP required. 561-279-8833. (Painting supplies and materials provided.)