Delray Chamber chair Bill Branning passes gavel to new chair Noreen Payne

The annual tradition of passing the gavel from the outgoing chamber chair to the incoming chair took place during the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheon and installation of officers event.

Chairman Bill Branning reflected on the past year and what the chamber achieved before he handed off the job to Noreen Payne.

“It was a great experience for me personally and professionally,” he said. “We had a great year and a lot of successes.”

Branning discussed the restructuring of the chamber’s staff and shared that the chamber now has the right people in the right positions and the chamber finished the year financially in the black.



Dr. John Conde named board president of CROS Ministries

Delray’s Dr. John Conde of The Conde Center of Delray Beach was recently named president of the board of directors of CROS Ministries.

The new Executive Committee slate includes Dr. John Conde as President, Ken Treadwell as Vice President, Patti Alexander as Treasurer, and Tim Pallesen as Secretary. Other Directors of the Board are Denise Bleau; Rev. Dionne Hammond, Ex-Officio; Nancy Hurd; Rev. Dr. Aaron Janklow; James Lawrence; Deana McCrea; Felicia Slappy; and Christine Stiller.

Dr. Conde, is a native Floridian, born in Miami and raised in Delray Beach. He is a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Neurology Board. Dr. John Conde founded his chiropractic practice Delray Beach’s Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology in 2006. Dr. Conde’s first introduction to CROS Ministries (CROS) was when he and his Conde Center staff began volunteering at its Caring Kitchen, CROS’ hot meal program located in Delray Beach. He joined the Board of Directors in 2015 and became the Board Vice President in 2016. The Conde Center has held in-office fundraisers for CROS’ summer camp program and hosted local high school students participating in CROS Camp’s Counselor-in-Training Leadership Program, providing them an opportunity to see, experience, and learn about chiropractic medicine firsthand. The Conde Center is also a major sponsor of CROS’ annual fundraising events, Raise Your Glass in April and Hustle to End Hunger in October.



Quarterly volunteer initiative Love Delray returns

Love Delray, a quarterly, community-wide day of service returns on March 21.

Looking to spend the morning giving back? Meet at the Achievement Centers for Centers for Children & Families Delray Beach, Resource Center (Cafeteria & Gym) 345 N.W. 5th Ave. at 8 a.m.

A light breakfast will be provided before volunteer break off to visit different nonprofits. The opportunities include pressure washing the Achievement Centers campus, a house project at 4KidsofSoFla, painting and cleaning at CROS Ministries- Painting & Cleaning, gardening at Orchard View Elementary School, kids can make cards for police, fire fighters and EMTs, beach and park clean up at Veterans Park and various projects at City House.



Delray to participate in Let’s Move challenge

Palm Beach County is asking people to get physical in March.

The Let’s Move Physical Activity Challenge is a county-wide competition from March 1-31. Track the total amount of minutes of physical activity taking place in Delray Beach with a minimum of 30 minutes per day.

Send your total to Andrea Bruton, the Let’s Move Coordinator for Delray Beach at sky703@att.net