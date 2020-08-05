Socialize while social distancing

Staff report

It is hard to get together to celebrate milestones like birthdays and anniversaries during a health pandemic where it is recommended people stay apart.

But Delray Beach celebrity event planners Sean Koski and Brian Kelly know how to plan an event under any circumstance, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Distanced dining never looked this good,” said Sean Koski, celebrity event producer at Ticket2Events.

The luxury event planning company, based in Delray Beach, has created events nationwide for over 10 years in venues like Mar-a-Lago.

And while large fundraising events, galas and 300-person weddings are on hold for the time being, the party planners have found ways to create social distanced events that will bring people together, at arms length, for a fun night. From backyard micro weddings to a dinner party with all the necessary safety precautions in place, there are ways to host an event without risking anyone’s health.

“Our events allow guests to enjoy an experience without diminishing efforts that slow the spread,” Kelly said.

They have created health-conscious events like a socially distanced dining experience complete with twinkle lights, table settings and decor to a movie premiere night with a Hollywood style red carpet entrance, socially distanced plush seating and concessions.

Other safe party ideas include a potting with paint party where guests plant seeds into a pot they hand paint. Ideas like this can be done in person or even virtually.

Ticket2Events can help create a safe & distanced event