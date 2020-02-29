The Pap Corps presents ‘Footloose & Cancer Free 2020’ dance competition luncheon

Staff report

Amateur dance couples representing over a dozen Pap Corps chapters will lace up their dancing shoes and compete while raising money for cancer research during the Footloose & Cancer Free 2020 luncheon.

The dance contest will take place at 1 p.m. on March 22 at the Opal Grand Resort in Delray Beach.

The event will feature a 3-course luncheon with champagne toast, followed by open dancing after the competition.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for people everywhere to support ground-breaking cancer research though a dazzling celebration of dance,” said Beverly Berkowitz, Vice Chair of The Pap Corps. “We are very proud that our theme is Support the Next Survivor as it truly encapsulates The Pap Corps’ mission.”

The funds from this event, and all The Pap Corps’ events, support research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center leading to new and better treatments for all types of cancers.

Inspiring more people to donate to this worthy cause is the reason Footloose and Cancer Free was created. Each dance couple is featured in their own video, where they showcase a few signature dance moves while sharing their often poignant and very personal reasons for supporting cancer research.

Voting is open to everyone, everywhere with a minimum of $5 per vote. During the event, an award will be presented to the best fundraising couple, in addition to honoring the best dance couple.

To prepare for dance competition, the amateur couples took dance lessons at The Delray Ballroom to perfect routines to their favorite songs. All the couples will also be featured in a group dance lead by the ballroom’s owners, Kris and Amanda Whitney.

“We are so grateful to our dance couples who have volunteered to participate in this event,” said Linda Moses, Chair of The Pap Corps. “We are inspired by their dedication and their stories, and we look forward to having people visiting our website to learn about our wonderful members and vote, vote, vote!”

Tickets for the event cost $75 per person. Online voting is currently underway at www.thepapcorps.org