Top 10 Don’t miss events

Head to the Crest Theatre for “Pure Yanni,” an intimate evening with Yanni, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. Yanni, one of the most celebrated composers and multi-gold and platinum-selling artists is allowing the audience the opportunity to talk with him directly and experience his music in its purest and most intimate form, on the piano.For decades, Yanni has excited audiences with his dynamic live performances with the backing of a full band and orchestra. Now, Yanni will give fans an intimate look at his songs, his writing process and his inspirations with Pure Yanni. Tickets start at $275.

The Naoma Donnelley Haggin Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach is hosting its “Inaugural Cocktails for the Club” on Dec. 3. Kick off the holiday season with a cocktail social from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Andrews Club. The members of the club will make an appearance to sing holiday carols. Tickets $125.

The Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl returns to FAU Stadium. The match-up will be announced Dec. 8. Kick-off will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Old School Square welcomes New York City-based company Ballets with a Twist back to the Crest Theatre for another round of Cocktail Hour: The Show on Dec. 20-21. The program will celebrate the holiday season and will feature pieces never before seen in Florida. Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of choreography, music and costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood’s Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-century sensibility, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of witty, sparkling vignettes. Tickets are $57-67. Photo by Nico Malvaldi.

Palm Beach County Food Bank will hold its 4th Annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Old School Square Pavilion. The event invites the public to “eat simply, so others can simply eat.” Guests share in a simple meal of water, bread provided by Old School Bakery and soup from the area’s best restaurants, all served by local celebrities. Each receives a unique bowl to take home as a powerful reminder of all the empty bowls in the community. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at gate. All proceeds from Empty Bowls Delray Beach benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank to fight hunger in our community.

Celebrate 2020 with A Donna Summer Celebration at the Old School Square Pavilion on Dec. 31. The concert celebrates the life and career of the disco queen, Donna Summer, from the mouth of her very own sister and back-up singer, Mary Gaines Bernard. The New Year’s Eve concert kicks off at 10 p.m. In addition to great music, patrons will hear untold stories from Summer’s tours and private life, including details about her last moments on earth. The celebration encourages patrons to dance into the New Year. General admission tickets start at $20.

Mounts Botanical Gardens will bring back its Garden of Lights from Dec. 13-29. Thousands of jewel-toned lights illuminate and amplify the lush tropical foliage, majestic trees and signature structures along an easy-to-follow route throughout various garden areas. Highlights include the massive, interactive Stickwork installation, Signature Ridge, Butterfly Garden and the Trellis Tunnel. The display is open 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday and Monday, Dec. 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets $8 for Mounts members; $12.50 for nonmembers; $5 for children 5 to 12. The last entry and ticket sold each night will be at 8 pm. Photo by Jacek Photo.

Celebrate Kwanzaa from 2:30-5 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Williams Cottage at Spady Museum. The Spady Museum will condense the week-long celebration into one day of community observation. Be a part of the reaffirmation of the individual, culture, family and environment at the free event.

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is hosting its fourth annual Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14. Embrace the spirit of the do-it-yourself movement and check out local and regional makers sharing emerging tech, hobbies and experiments across a variety of categories. All ages are invited to experience robotics, maker workshops, 3D printing, live science demos, local artists and more. Photo courtesy of the Science Center.

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the YMCA South Palm Beach County. Dine with Santa Claus from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. A continental breakfast will be served. Kids can sit on Santa’s lap and share their holiday wish list. There will be two seating options on at 8 a.m. and one at 9:30 a.m. Tickets $8 per child and $2 per adults for members and $4 per adult and $16 per child for non-members. RSVP https://www.ymcaspbc.org/programs/events/breakfast-santa