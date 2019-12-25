Top 10 Don’t miss events

HAMILTON is headed to the Kravis Center for Performing Arts on Jan. 28. HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. The show runs through Feb. 16. Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus.

The 6th Annual Brain Bowl will take place on Jan. 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 pm at Boca West Country Club, to benefit the Louis & Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center, the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Community Care and other local nonprofit organizations that are committed to helping families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or a related neurocognitive disorder. This year’s theme is “Caregiving Through the Ages.” There will be hosting a fashion show to honor those family caregivers who sacrifice so much to ensure the health and well-being of their loved-ones with dementia.

The New Florida Follies, a nonprofit that features over 30 dancers, 55-96 years old, will perform their new show, MOMENTS IN TIME, this month in Boca on Jan. 19 and 26. The show is a Broadway-style extravaganza of song & dance featuring “Star Wars,” a dazzling spectacle with Jedi knights battling among elegant Showgirls and “Copacabana,” with the entire cast dancing to the iconic Barry Manilow song and much more. Shows take place at the Countess De Hoernle Theater at Spanish River High School. Dancers’ professional backgrounds vary from having been a Radio City Music Hall, Rockette, a June Taylor dancer, a NFL cheerleader, Las Vegas dancer, Latin Quarter Showgirl, and even a Playboy Bunny. All profits from their performances benefit children-in-need in South Florida. Purchase tickets at https://newfloridafollies.yapsody.com . Photo courtesy of Robert MacMane.

The SYMPHONIA’s second Connoisseur Concert will take place Jan. 5. The theme is “A Passion for Italy,” and will feature Carolyn Kuan as Guest Conductor and Daniel Andai as Violin Soloist. The concert takes place at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School and includes a Pre-Concert Conversation with the conductor at 2 p.m. with the show at 3 p.m. Pieces to be performed include:ASSAD Suite for Lower Strings; HAYDN Concerto for Violin in C and MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4. Tickets prices range from $67-$84 per person, and are available at thesymphonia.org or 561-376-3848. Photo courtesy of Charlie Schuck.

RenConf, a one-day experience developed to help visionaries live a life full of purpose and passion, is headed to Boca’s Farmer’s Table on Jan. 18. A group of young professionals and students from the East coast established an empowerment conference in Delray Beach in 2017. Since then, the conference has quadrupled in size and shifted from the Eleven40 Glory Conference to the Renaissance Conference. The event encourages participants to collaborate, create, innovate, and embrace both personal and professional growth. There are 12 speakers and 14 sessions. Visit https://therencdc.com/the-ren-conf for more information.

Music at St. Paul’s presents the Delray String Quartet in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 with the program“Anything You Can Do We Can Do Better!” Based on works by female composers, the program will feature quartets by Rebecca Clarke, Elfrida Andree, Amy Beach, and Fanny Mendelssohn. The concert will be performed “in the round” in St. Paul’s Parish Hall, with audience seating on all sides. The show will be followed by meet-the-artists receptions. For tickets, visit http://music.stpaulsdelray.org or call 561-278-6003.

Head to downtown Delray for the 31st Annual Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts on Jan. 18-19. The art show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The festival stretches one mile from US-1 to A1A along Atlantic Avenue.

It is all about the latest fashion trends during the 7th annual Delray Beach SUPER Fashion Week Jan. 29-Feb. 2. The Delray Downtown Development Authority will host fashion shows and events including: Fashion Bowl “54” with a runway show event on Atlantic Avenue, view the winning collections of local designers during Art Couture All-Stars fashion show event at the Cornell Art Museum, enjoy the Halftime & High Heels luncheon and fashion show featuring resort wear, attend the Old School Super Pep Rally for pop-up football and swimwear fashion and fun, Shop the Runway Blitz during the downtown retailers in-store shopping events, and celebrate Super Bowl LIV Sunday throughout downtown. The VIP Pass and runway show reserved seat tickets are available and 100 percent of proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children and Families. The SUPER VIP Pass is $175, is limited, and includes a reserved VIP seat at all runways shows and the luncheon, a VIP Lanyard, VIP Receptions at specific events, and a special edition of the VIP SWAG bag by designer Amanda Perna. Runway show reserved seat tickets and other event tickets range from $25-$50.

Shark lovers can head to Sandoway Discovery Center for Sharkfest. Learn about the predators of the ocean and why they are important to the marine ecosystem from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 25. There will be crafts and animal encounters. Admission is $6 per person.

The Boca Raton Police Foundation will host its 3rd Annual Call for Backup Party on Jan. 10 at the home of Jennifer and Marc Bell. Enjoy hors d’ouevres, cocktails, entertainment, demonstrations of police equipment, vehicles & K9’s as well as live and silent auctions. Meet Interim Chief of Police Michele Miuccio. Proceeds will fund initiatives that enhance the safety of our community and the effectiveness of our police department. Tickets $100 per person. Attire: dressy casual, wear blue.