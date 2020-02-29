Top 10 Don’t miss events

Dress for Success Palm Beaches will honor Lilly Pulitzer with its Style Icon award at its seventh annual Style for Hope fundraising luncheon on March 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kravis Center. A highlight of the luncheon will be a “Conversation With…”, when emcee Kelley Dunn, the WPTV-Ch. 5 news anchor, interviews onstage Pulitzer’s granddaughter Lilly Leas Ferreria and Mira Fain, executive vice president of design and development at Lilly Pulitzer. Making a special appearance will be Emmy Award winning TV personality and style expert Carson Kressley. Tickets start at $150.

Kidnapping activist Elizabeth Smart will be the keynote speaker for the Angel Moms Brunch and Benefit at 10:30 a.m. on March 31 at Royal Palm Beach Yacht and Country Club. The event raises funds for the Place of Hope Rinker campus, which is home to survivors of human trafficking and foster children.

Christine Pedi is bringing Broadway legends to the Wick Theatre stage in “Forbidden Dames” at 8 p.m. on March 24. Christine is better known as the lady of 1,000 voices. She will bring songs and uncanny impressions that will leave you laughing all night. Tickets start at $65.

Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters will host the sixth annual Palm Beach Book Festival with a group of New York Times bestselling authors, several of whom have books featured on the New York Times list of books to watch in 2020. The festival will take place on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in FAU’s University Theatre. Tickets for the full day are $75, and individual panel tickets are $20-$25, and can be purchased at fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124. Free parking is included with admission, and lunch will be for sale at the event.

The 18th annual Boca Bacchanal will return on March 6 with Vintner Dinners held at elegant private homes and historic venues at 7 p.m. Guests will feast on five-course meals, created by chefs working in tandem with acclaimed vintners, for the ultimate dinner party experience. $350, per person. Featured vintners, for the five Vintner Dinners, are Katie Griesbeck from Cakebread Cellars in Sonoma, CA; Anthony Truchard of Truchard Vineyards in Napa, CA; Anita Correas of Montes Alpha in Santa Cruz, Chile; Tim Duncan of Silver Oak Cellars & Twomey Cellars in Napa, CA; and John Schultz of Flora Springs Winery & Vineyards in Napa, CA. The Grand Tasting, dinner-by-the-bite from 25 local restaurants with 130 different wine samples, will return to the Boca Raton Resort’s Great Hall on March 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets $125. All funds raised from the events benefit the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum. Photo courtesy of Michele Sandberg.

Tovah is Leona! will return to Boca’s Mizner Park Cultural Center on March 28-29. Six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh is back by popular demand for a limited engagement with her Broadway-bound musical Tovah is LEONA! The show, in which Feldshuh assumes the persona of real estate mogul and hotelier Leona Helmsley, played to sold-out houses in January. Tickets $39-$59. Shows at 3 and 8 p.m. on March 28 and 2 and 7 p.m. on March 29.

Get ready to run while helping Boca Helping Hands. MobileHelp is hosting “Bridging the Distance” 5K to benefit the nonprofit at 7 a.m. on March 14 at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus. Race entry is $30 until March 10 and then $35. Kids 10 and under run for free at 8 a.m. Registered runners will receive an AccuChip to record their net times. First, second and third place awards will be presented in five age groups, including under 10 and over 80. T-shirts and participation medals will be given to the first 300 runners.

YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s 18th Annual Inspiration Breakfast will feature Super Bowl winning Washington Redskins quarterback, entrepreneur and Emmy award-winning NFL Analyst for ESPN and NFL Network, Joe Theismann. Theismann was awarded NFL’s Man of the Year in 1982 and MVP in 1983. The breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. on March 4 at Office Depot Global Headquarters. Funds raised from the event will go toward supporting scholarships for youth development programs which provides everyone, regardless of income, the ability to participate in YMCA programs.

Celebrate International Women’s Day from 10 a.m. to noon on March 8 at Mizner Park. Lululemon at Mizner Park will host a Super Woman Sunday. The free event will include an hour-long collaborative workout starting at 10 a.m., followed by browsing booths sponsored by Mizner Park merchants, restaurants and local vendors. The morning will start with a yoga warm-up by Mary Ann Morgan Fried, followed by HITT tabata by Sara at Sweat 561; shadow boxing with Stephanie of intensityX3; and barre cool-down with Rachel of Barre3. Optional cash donations and gently used women’s business attire will be accepted the day of the event to benefit The Women’s Circle.

Spanish River Library will host Touch a Truck from 9 a.m. to noon on March 21. In partnership with the City of Boca Raton’s Municipal Services, Utility Services, Recreation Services, and Police and Fire Departments, the Spanish River Library will bring the event to its parking lot for the third year. Truck operators will be on hand to demonstrate how their vehicles work and explain what they do. Check out a fire engine, sanitation truck, aerial bucket truck, dump truck, beach tractor, rescue boat and much more! Find out why they are such an important part of our community. Visitors are also invited inside the library for special story times and coloring pages featuring the trucks on display. The free program will take place rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food will be available for purchase.