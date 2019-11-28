Top 10 things you need to know this December in Delray Beach

Head downtown to Old School Square Park to light up the 100-foot-Christmas tree on Dec. 5. Enjoy the tree lighting, holiday village, carousel, Santa’s workshop and other festivities around the tree from 5-9 p.m.

Carols by Candlelight returns Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. to the Old School Square Pavilion. This year, the event is headlined by Gloria Gaynor. Young, local performers will open the festivities, followed by special guest performances and headliner Gaynor! The event culminates with the lighting of candles throughout the audience. Proceeds will benefit Old School Square’s new Arts Education Programming, launching into local community schools in 2020-2021 season. Tickets start at $20.

The 48th annual Holiday Boat Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 along the Intracoastal Waterway. The event is produced by the City of Delray Beach and the Boynton Beach CRA.

Get ready to secure your spot on the parade route for the Delray Beach Holiday Parade on Dec. 14. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue.

The city of Delray and Chabad of East Delray will celebrate the start of Hanukkah with a Grand Menorah lighting on Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Old School Square Park. Enjoy special performances, crafts, latkes, jelly donuts and more! The event is free and open to the community.

Ring in 2020 downtown with New Year’s Eve Fireworks at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. This year, they will launch from the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Can’t make it to Miami for Art Basel? Head to Old School Square’s Cornell Museum from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 4 for the 3rd Annual Beyond Basel at the Cornell Museum. Artists, gallerists, and art collectors from all over the world will be in South Florida for art week, many of whom work with the Cornell Art Museum. The Art Couture exhibition will be on view, and we’ll have a few Art Couture artists attending to discuss their work with guests in a cocktail party atmosphere, with a DJ, cash bar, and light bites.

Beatles fans head to the Old School Square Pavilion on Dec. 28 for Classic Albums Live: The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Presented by MusicWorks and Old School Square, Classic Albums Live takes classic albums and performs them live, on stage – note for note, cut for cut— using the world’s greatest musicians. This is not a local tribute band. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

The Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest is hosting a Winter Craft Beer Garden from 6-11 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Old School Square park. Admission is free. Pours cost $5 or receive one free pour with a purchase of a commemorative stein for $15. This one-night beer garden will feature local craft seasonal favorites, full bar, games, raffles, and a LIVE Holiday DJ – right under the 100-foot-Christmas Tree. All ages welcome to attend – must be 21+ to drink.

Poets or aspiring ones can take a workshop facilitated by Julie Marie Wade at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Old School Square Crest Theater. The workshop “Playing the Shell Game: Hermit Crab Poetry” will explore the possibilities of hermit crab writing with compelling examples and opportunities to write in response. Facilitator Julie Marie Wade teaches in the creative writing program at Florida International University in Miami. She has published 10 collections of poetry and prose. Wade reviews regularly for Lambda Literary Review and The Rumpus. $10 per person.