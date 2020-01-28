Top 10 things you need to know this February in Delray Beach

Head to Old School Square Park for Spring Art on the Square presented by the Cornell Art Museum on Feb. 8-9. The outdoor juried fine art show begins at 10 a.m. both days and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. About 150 artists from all different mediums will display their art.

The Seagate Hotel will host its annual Winter Sale on Feb. 21. Head to the Reef Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take advantage of the sales. Admission is free.

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families celebrated its 50th anniversary with the installation of a Legacy Wall at the Barbara D. Smith Toddler Center, the home of its Early Learning Program (ELP), the same program that launched the nonprofit. With support of Catherine Jacobus, each ELP student, that attended during the 50th year, was able to celebrate by decorating hearts that make up the Legacy Wall.

Music at St. Paul’s presents Choral Evensong for the Last Sunday after Epiphany at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s and the Jubilate Youth Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. Paul Cienniwa with guest organist Dr. Kirsten Hellman, repertoire will include Magnificat and Nunc dimittis by Russell Schulz-Widmar; Preces and Responses by Richard Shephard; My Jesus is My Lasting Joy by Dietrick Buxtehude; and The Lord Bless You and Keep You by Peter C. Lutkin. The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering supports programming.

Head to Old School Square for Plein Fun Fest 2020 on Feb. 1. Produced by Plein Air Palm Beach and hosted by Old School Square, watch the juried artists work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. „En Plein Air.” The paintings will then be judged from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and go on sale to the public. Proceeds will benefit Old School Square and Plein Air Palm Beach. Photo courtesy of Plein Air Palm Beach.

Hear your favorite Jewish songs and the stories behind them at the Delray Beach Playhouse. The PinkSlip Duo sings their favorite Jewish songs, from biblical to modern times (from Isaiah to Arlo!), in English, Yiddish, Hebrew, and Ladino at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 when they bring “Chai Fidelity: Our Favorite Jewish Songs and the Stories Behind Them” to Delray. Accompanying the songs are stories and slides that include facts, as well as heartfelt revelations about Joan’s long search for lost family in Europe and her personal connections to the songs. Tickets cost $25.

Delray’s Whole Foods Market is now open. The 41,000 square-foot store located at 680 Linton Blvd. is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. To celebrate opening in Delray, 1 percent of the store’s net sales will be donated to a local community partner. On Feb. 1, the beneficiary is Jacobson Family Food Pantry and on Feb. 2 it is Healthier Delray Beach. The store will employ 150 full and part-time team members.

The South Florida Senior Expo will head to the Big Apple Shopping Bazaar from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 20. There will be free health screenings, free refreshments, free door prizes and more. The event is geared toward Baby Boomers and is free and open to the public.

The Delray Beach Public Library has a new exhibit on the second floor gallery beginning Feb. 1. Check out “Lens on the World A Five-Year Photographic Journey” by guest artist Allan B. Goldstein. Meet the artist at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 during an artist talk before the First Friday Art Walk. The exhibit will be on display through March 28.

Death or Glory will have a Galentine’s Day Party on Thursday, Feb. 13th from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Jen from Jen Blossoms Design will help guests make their own fresh flower heart shaped wreath. All supplies, including fresh flowers, are provided. The cost to participate is $65 per person plus tax and includes a special cocktail. Space is limited. Must reserve in advance.