Top 10 things you need to know this January in Delray Beach

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum is moving its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. brunch to a new location. The 20th annual event “20/20 Clear Vision” will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Indian Springs Country Club. The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum begins each year with a signature event celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. At each annual breakfast, there is featured entertainment, live music and poetry presentations, along with honored speakers who share their perspectives on Dr. King’s legacy. The featured speaker will be Grace Vandecruze, an author, licensed sailor, industry expert and one of the 2019 Women to Watch by Business Insurance for her rising career in the insurance industry. The event includes a full breakfast buffet & beverages. $45 per person, $600 per table.

The Palm Beach Poetry Festival returns to Old School Square Jan. 20-25. The 16th annual festival will feature special guest poet Joy Harjo, an award-winning Native American poet and musician. Workshops are limited to 12 qualified participants and three auditors, who must apply for admission and submit three poems that will be reviewed by an independent reader with a graduate degree and editorial experience. Tuition for workshops is $950 and includes 16 hours of workshop instruction and admission to all festival events.

The Board of Directors of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce selected seven members to serve on the board for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1. The members are: James Hansen – Kolter Hospitality, Jerad Hanlon – Delray Medical Center, Vivian DeMille – Casa Mannabliss, C. Ron Allen- KOP Mentoring Network, Allison Turner – BCoSF, Johnny Mackey – Shamrock Restoration and Christina Morrison – Christina Morrison, PA.

MusicWorks presents two Classic Albums Live this month at Old School Square Pavilion. On Jan. 11, hear Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: Damn the Torpedoes at 8 p.m. On Jan. 25, listen to Jimi Hendrix: Are You Experienced. Both shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, VIP cost $75. These are not tribute band shows.

Delray Beach’s new city manager George Gretsas will begin on Jan. 6. Interim city manager Neal de Jesus will return to his role as fire chief.

Delray finished the 2019 sea turtle nesting season with a record high number of sea turtle nests totaling 361. Since the city began monitoring in 1984, the previous record of nests recorded was 304 nests in 2017. In total, 290 loggerhead, 56 green turtle, and 15 leatherback turtles came ashore to nest on the city’s beaches this season. Although Hurricane Dorian and other storms had some effects on sea turtle nesting, with approximately 17 percent of loggerhead and 21 percent of green turtle nests washing out, it is still estimated that over 16,500 loggerhead, 3,750 green turtle, and 650 leatherback hatchlings were produced on Delray’s beaches.

Head to the Delray Library’s second floor gallery to see “Chris Burlini Studio of the Arts,” a collection of work by students and professional artists. It will be on display through Jan. 31. Burlini is a 3rd generation artist from Chicago. He received classical training at the prestigious Florence Academy of Art in Italy, has over 25 years of teaching experience. By combining his experience and techniques, he provides a unique teaching method to his students at his studio in Boca Raton.

The Pineapple Grove Arts District is conducting a membership drive to invite residents and businesses to join the organization. The group began in 1994 as the Pineapple Grove Main Street, Inc. to revitalize the downtown area, the PGAD has been responsible for changing the streetscape, helping invigorate businesses and planning events to bring attention to this important area of Delray Beach. Membership fees include a new category, “Friends of Pineapple Grove,” for $25 per year. Businesses may join for $75 per year. If a person lives or conducts substantial business in Pineapple Grove Arts District, they are eligible to purchase an “I am Pineapple Grove” pole banner with their name and photo to be placed on a street banner in the Grove. The cost is $425 for two years, which also includes two years of membership. The organization is also interested in finding artists who would be willing to donate or loan outdoor art sculptures. The PGAD meets on the last Wednesday of the month at Old School Square. To become a member of Pineapple Grove or to be put on the mailing list, contact Jeff Dash, Membership VP at jeffdashing@yahoo.com or David Beale, President at david@bealelaw.net.

Keep the Christmas celebrations going with Music at St. Paul’s presents Christmas Lessons & Carols at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. Paul Cienniwa, this musical eucharistic service will include traditional Christmas carols and choral anthems. While many may feel that Christmas passed, Christians throughout the world celebrate the season of Christmas until Jan. 5, also known as Twelfth Night.

Join Sister Cities of Delray on the putt-putt course on Jan. 29 from 4-8 p.m. Putt-Putt with a Purpose benefits high school student ambassadors heading to Japan for a cultural exchange trip. Play 18-holes of mini golf, snack on light bites and enjoy a drink for $25 for adults and $20 for students at Putt’n Around.