Top 10 things you need to know this March in Delray Beach

Head to the polls on March 17 to vote for Seat 2 and Seat 4 city commissioners. Seat 2 candidates include incumbent Bill Bathurst and challengers Juli Casale, Jennifer Jones and Debra Tendrich. Seat 4 candidates include incumbent Shirley Johnson and challengers Angela Burns and Chris Davey.

Catch Daughter of a Garbageman at the Delray Beach Playhouse March 4-5. The show is a tale of Maureen Langan’s 1970s upbringing in New Jersey, in which her Irish mother and Bronx-born father, a New York City sanitation worker, told her to work hard, get educated and life would reward her. But is that true? Catch a matinee at 12:30 on March 4 or evening performance at 8 p.m. on March 5.

Get ready to get funky at the Milagro Center’s “Let’s Groove Tonight at the Delray Disco” fundraising party on March 28 at the Delray Beach Golf Club. The dance party begins at 7 p.m. with cocktails, dinner and dancing all raising money for at-risk students in the after-school and summer camp programs at Milagro Center.

Delray Beach Senior Games continue March 1-6 at various locations throughout Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Adults 50 years and up get the chance to enter any of the competitive events. Custom medals will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in each age division per event. All participants will receive a t-shirt. Sports include pickleball, archery, golf, bowling, basketball, swimming and croquet.

Spady Museum will debut a new photo exhibit this month, “UNSUNG No More: Celebrating Black Women Leaders.” Curated by Anshantia Oso, the new photo exhibition will feature selections from the Spady Museum archives, original photo works of contemporary photographers with an emphasis on showcasing the African-, Haitian- and Caribbean-American cultural contributions to the artistic landscape of Florida. The exhibition will explore and celebrate the courage, spirit and leadership of black women in shaping the black community, historically and in present day.

Actor, director and educator André De Shields will perform at Old School Square at 8 p.m. on March 9-10. He replaces Tommy Tune, who was scheduled to take the stage. De Shields is the triple crown winner of the 2019 Awards Season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards in the category of Best Actor in a Featured Role for his performance as Hermes in Hadestown, which won Best Musical. Photo by Lia Chang.

Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach will host its eighth annual Be Great Celebration Dinner on March 10 at the Quail Ridge Country Club. An outdoor cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. kicks off the evening overlooking the golf course, where guests will have a chance to experience the programs offered to youth daily. Afterward, dinner will feature a special performance by Club members that participate in The Symphonia strings program and an auction. Each year, the Be Great Celebration Dinner recognizes the most accomplished member of the Delray Beach Club, the Youth of the Year and honors an important member of the community with the Forrest and Frances Lattner Community Impact Award. This year the Club is proud to celebrate Widnie Marcelin, 2020 Delray Beach Club’s Youth of the Year and Dr. Craig Spodak with the Community Impact Award. Tickets $225.

Beatles on the Beach returns to Delray on March 26-29. The four-day festival will include acts by Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, McCartney Mania, Patti Russo and more across 20 venues in downtown Delray Beach. The Old School Square Pavilion will serve as the main stage. Highlights: March 27, 7 p.m.: Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, March 28, 7 p.m.: McCartney Mania Accompanied by The Academy Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Sir Thomas Servinsky, which will perform selections from Sgt. Pepper, Abbey Road and the White Album and a Beatles Bar Crawl starting at Boston’s on the Beach. All inclusive day passes start at $29.50 with a two-day VIP pass for $152.20.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will hold Kokoro: Synchronizing Heart and Mind on March 13 at 7 p.m. Performers from Japan and Florida unite in an evening of dance and musical revelry to join our kokoro. Kokoro in Japanese is used interchangeably to mean the “heart” and “mind.” In Japan there is no separation of the two, compared to the Western notion where the heart and mind act independently of each other. The evening will showcase beats of the taiko drums, melodies of the koto, the Japanese zither, movements of Japanese dance, and strumming of the shamisen, the Japanese banjo. Tickets $35.

Music at St. Paul’s will host two performances this month. On March 8 at 3 p.m., enjoy a concert of songs from The Great American Songbook with vocalist Anita Smith and The Prime Time Music Orchestra, an 18-piece Big Band. The concert will begin with early popular standards of the 1920s and take the audience on a historical musical journey to the 1950s. Selections will include music by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Sammy Fain, Vernon Duke, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Rodgers and Hart, and others. Along with vocals, the concert will feature standard Big Band charts with instrumental soloists. On March 29 at 3 p.m., travel to Vienna with “Delray String Quartet goes to Vienna.” The program features music by prominent composers affiliated with the city of Vienna, including Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in G Major, Op. 76, No. 1; Hugo Wolf’s Intermezzo in E-flat Major; and Johannes Brahms’ String Quartet in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1. Suggested donation $20 for each show.